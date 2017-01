Missing girl from Chigwell found

Have you seen Leah Pearson? Photo Essex Police. essex police

A missing Chigwell teenager has been found safe and well by the authorities.

Leah Pearson, 17, was reported missing yesterday by her mother.

She has since been reunited with her family.

Essex Police would like to thank anyone who helped circulate their appeal.