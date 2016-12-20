Minister impressed by skills of hospice staff in Woodford Green

Minister for skills visits Haven House Archant

Staff at a children’s hospice have been praised for their hard work and effort by the minister for skills.

Haven House Children’s Hospice, in High Road, Woodford Green, were visited, on Friday, by Robert Halfon, the minister of state for skills, who commended staff for their commitment to their difficult work.

“It was wonderful to visit Haven House Children’s Hospice, which looks after so many children in the local area.

“All the staff are passionate and dedicated and do this out of love and care for the children,” said the Harlow MP. “I thank everyone there, the staff, the patients and all the volunteers for everything they do to make this such a special place.”

Haven House’s chief executive, Mike Palfreman, gave the minister a tour of the hospice and their holistic care centre as well as informing him of the centre’s strategy for the next five years.

“North east London and west Essex are key areas where we are looking to increase our profile and support more life-limited children as part our Vision 2020 strategy,” said Mike.

“We are very grateful to Robert for his kind words of support and advice. We hope to see him again at Haven House in the future.”