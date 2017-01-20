Search

Advanced search

Michelle Keegan on Tina & Bobby: Playing Tina felt like fate

13:00 20 January 2017

Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) with wife Tina (Michelle Keegan) Picture. ITV Press Centre

Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) with wife Tina (Michelle Keegan) Picture. ITV Press Centre

ITV Press Centre

When England won the World Cup in July 1966, Chigwell resident Bobby Moore became a national hero.

Comment
Footballer Bobby MooreFootballer Bobby Moore

Swept up by the media frenzy and the nation’s adoration, he and wife Tina became the original “golden” couple.

A three-part drama based on Tina’s memoirs is airing on ITV and tells the tale of an ordinary girl who falls for an ordinary boy only to be swept up in an extraordinary life. Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, who plays Tina, said she wanted to do the role justice.

“It was really daunting (meeting Tina), I’d seen pictures of her and had done some research but as soon as I saw her I thought ‘oh my God, it’s Tina Moore’,” she said

“I’m portraying her and I want to tell her story to the best of my ability. Tina shared a lot of stories and memories about their life together. It’s a real coincidence as I now live in Essex, close to Morlands (Bobby and Tina’s Chigwell house) so we had lots to talk about.”

Michelle Keegan plays the role of Tina. Picture ITV Press CentreMichelle Keegan plays the role of Tina. Picture ITV Press Centre

The first episode saw West Ham hero Bobby, portrayed by Lorne MacFadyen, and Tina dancing the night away at the Ilford Palais where they first met, and shows the journey from young woman to wife and mother. The second episode airs tomorrow (Friday) at 9pm and Michelle said that viewers will identify with the strong and caring footballer’s wife.

“Being from Essex, Mark [Michelle’s husband, Towie star Mark Wright] told me what Bobby meant to people here, how he was regarded as one of the greatest defenders, what a legend he was and what he meant to football – to hear it first hand from Tina was unbelievable.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know a lot about Tina outside of Bobby. The first time I heard their story was when I watched the documentary, Bobby. A few weeks later I received the scripts so it felt like fate.”

ITV at 9pm on Friday.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

£13,250 grant will see a new apple orchard planted in Redbridge over the next two months

42 minutes ago Ryan Tute
More than 40,000 trees will be planted across London. Picture: PA.

Redbridge is set to benefit from an apple tree orchard as part of plans to make London one of the greenest cities in the world.

Michelle Keegan on Tina & Bobby: Playing Tina felt like fate

43 minutes ago Ellena Cruse
Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) with wife Tina (Michelle Keegan) Picture. ITV Press Centre

When England won the World Cup in July 1966, Chigwell resident Bobby Moore became a national hero.

Controversial Wanstead parking scheme pushed back to May or June at Redbridge Council meeting

11:48 Rosaleen Fenton
Campaigner Andy Walker, centre, urged councillors to demand 32 acute beds are reopened at King Geoge Hospital, at last night's council meeting.

The highly-contested proposed parking scheme in Wanstead could now start in May or June – three months after originally planned.

Wanstead sixth form students to protest ‘racist, sexist billionaire’ Trump today

10:00 Rosaleen Fenton
Donald Trump speaks at his revamped Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Pupils from Wanstead High School will be protesting against the inaguration of President Donald Trump, at 4pm on George Green today.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘No one’s going to hell, we’re going to Ilford’: TV bus driver on life behind the wheel

Sajjad Sharif has appeared on BBC2 programme Route Masters

Former Miss Essex model from Ilford fulfils dream of starting glamorous clothing business

Model Sehar Zam who has started her own online business selling dresses with the help of the Princes Trust

Chicken shop crackdown – Redbridge Council to ban takeaways near schools

Redbridge Council want to stop new fried chicken shops opening within 400m of schools. Picture: Walt Stoneburner (Creative Commons).

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes won’t back Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit strategy

Mike Gapes

Updated: Missing girl from Chigwell found

Have you seen Leah Pearson? Photo Essex Police.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now