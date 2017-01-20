Michelle Keegan on Tina & Bobby: Playing Tina felt like fate

When England won the World Cup in July 1966, Chigwell resident Bobby Moore became a national hero.

Swept up by the media frenzy and the nation’s adoration, he and wife Tina became the original “golden” couple.

A three-part drama based on Tina’s memoirs is airing on ITV and tells the tale of an ordinary girl who falls for an ordinary boy only to be swept up in an extraordinary life. Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, who plays Tina, said she wanted to do the role justice.

“It was really daunting (meeting Tina), I’d seen pictures of her and had done some research but as soon as I saw her I thought ‘oh my God, it’s Tina Moore’,” she said

“I’m portraying her and I want to tell her story to the best of my ability. Tina shared a lot of stories and memories about their life together. It’s a real coincidence as I now live in Essex, close to Morlands (Bobby and Tina’s Chigwell house) so we had lots to talk about.”

The first episode saw West Ham hero Bobby, portrayed by Lorne MacFadyen, and Tina dancing the night away at the Ilford Palais where they first met, and shows the journey from young woman to wife and mother. The second episode airs tomorrow (Friday) at 9pm and Michelle said that viewers will identify with the strong and caring footballer’s wife.

“Being from Essex, Mark [Michelle’s husband, Towie star Mark Wright] told me what Bobby meant to people here, how he was regarded as one of the greatest defenders, what a legend he was and what he meant to football – to hear it first hand from Tina was unbelievable.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know a lot about Tina outside of Bobby. The first time I heard their story was when I watched the documentary, Bobby. A few weeks later I received the scripts so it felt like fate.”

ITV at 9pm on Friday.