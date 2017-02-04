Metro Bank looking to invest heavily in new Ilford branch

Interior of Metro Bank Archant

A new bank opening later on in the year has promised to put customer service and local businesses at the forefront of its thinking.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Metro Bank branch in High Road, Ilford – currently under construction – will be open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm, and 362 days of the year.

It claims it will give residents and businesses the opportunity to organise their banking needs around their own schedules.

At first glance, the bank seems to be like any other in the country, but what makes it different, apart from offering bowls of water and biscuits for any dogs that wander in, is that it offers a highly convenient on-the-spot card printing service, ‘super-quick’ account opening and a 24/7 contact centre.

The opening is welcome news for the community following the closure of three bank branches in Redbridge over the past 18 months.

A spokesman for Metro Bank revealed the company is excited about making the move to Ilford.

“We’re thrilled to be opening a new store in Ilford later this year and look forward to bringing the local community a bank that puts customers’ needs first,” he said.

“We recognise how important face-to-face relationships are to businesses and through our stores they will not only find crucial support, but they’ll also be looked after by a local business manager that is able to make local lending decisions.

“When we join a new community we invest heavily to provide a truly amazing banking experience.

“This means creating around 20 new career opportunities, taking part in local events and hosting free networking events for local people and businesses.

“Ilford is a vibrant and diverse community that we’re excited to be a part of.”