Search

Advanced search

Metro Bank looking to invest heavily in new Ilford branch

15:03 04 February 2017

Interior of Metro Bank

Interior of Metro Bank

Archant

A new bank opening later on in the year has promised to put customer service and local businesses at the forefront of its thinking.

Comment

The Metro Bank branch in High Road, Ilford – currently under construction – will be open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm, and 362 days of the year.

It claims it will give residents and businesses the opportunity to organise their banking needs around their own schedules.

At first glance, the bank seems to be like any other in the country, but what makes it different, apart from offering bowls of water and biscuits for any dogs that wander in, is that it offers a highly convenient on-the-spot card printing service, ‘super-quick’ account opening and a 24/7 contact centre.

The opening is welcome news for the community following the closure of three bank branches in Redbridge over the past 18 months.

A spokesman for Metro Bank revealed the company is excited about making the move to Ilford.

“We’re thrilled to be opening a new store in Ilford later this year and look forward to bringing the local community a bank that puts customers’ needs first,” he said.

“We recognise how important face-to-face relationships are to businesses and through our stores they will not only find crucial support, but they’ll also be looked after by a local business manager that is able to make local lending decisions.

“When we join a new community we invest heavily to provide a truly amazing banking experience.

“This means creating around 20 new career opportunities, taking part in local events and hosting free networking events for local people and businesses.

“Ilford is a vibrant and diverse community that we’re excited to be a part of.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Metro Bank looking to invest heavily in new Ilford branch

15:03 Niall Joyce
Interior of Metro Bank

A new bank opening later on in the year has promised to put customer service and local businesses at the forefront of its thinking.

Opinion: View from the Youth Parliament: Take part and vote for your next member

12:00 Zahra Mizra
Zahra Mirza

The annual Redbridge Youth Election commenced on January 30, where 10 candidates from schools across Redbridge stand in the hope of becoming Redbridge’s next member of Youth Parliament.

Paper review podcast: Ilford regeneration, alcohol crime in Havering and past lives in South Woodford.

Yesterday, 18:15 Ellena Cruse
Time FM Steve Allen.

Reporters Beth Wyatt and Ellena Cruse joined Time FM’s Steve Allen for this week’s paper review.

The Recorder previewed a past life session which is coming to South Woodford

Yesterday, 16:49 Ellena Cruse
Reporter Ellena Cruse in a session with Nicolas Aujala. All pictures Ken Mears.

While reporter Ellena Cruse’s body was locked in the board room, her soul went on a journey hundreds of years back in time in a past lives regression session. Afterwards she caught up with expert Nicolas Aujula who has helped thousands with his psychic skills.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Stabbing victim hospitalised after attack at Newbury Park supermarket

Paramedics were called to the Sainsbury's store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park after a person was stabbed in the car park on Saturday night. Photo: Google Maps

PICTURES: Police find 500 cannabis plants in raid on factory in Ilford

Around 500 annabis plants were found at a factory in Eastern Avenue, Ilford (credit: Redbridge Police)

See how much house prices near Crossrail stations in Redbridge have increased

Crossrail

A behind-the-scenes look at what will soon be Redbridge’s nearest emergency department

Queen’s Hospital A&E. Emergency Dept Matron, Jack Stevens.

Guess who’s back? Brick bandits strike again in Seven Kings

Samir Sabbir believes the hole in the wall gang have returned and targeted his property in Green Lane, Seven Kings.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now