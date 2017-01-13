Meet a Ilford Recorder reporter today in Ilford

Rosaleen Fenton, a reporter on the Ilford Recorder, will be holding a readers surgery this Friday Josh Divney

Have you got a front page story, or a community issue that you think needs reporting?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Well come along to our latest readers’ surgery in Ilford tomorrow (Friday).

Reporter Rosaleen Fenton, pictured above, will be in Starbucks, High Road, in Ilford from 2 - 3.30pm, so pop along for a chat about anything in the paper, from news to listings.

Rosaleen will be sitting with a pile of this week’s Recorder’s in front of her so make sure you say hello.

You can also tweet her @recorderrosie or email rosaleen.fenton@archant.co.uk.