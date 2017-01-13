Meet a Ilford Recorder reporter today in Ilford
12:09 13 January 2017
Josh Divney
Have you got a front page story, or a community issue that you think needs reporting?
Well come along to our latest readers’ surgery in Ilford tomorrow (Friday).
Reporter Rosaleen Fenton, pictured above, will be in Starbucks, High Road, in Ilford from 2 - 3.30pm, so pop along for a chat about anything in the paper, from news to listings.
Rosaleen will be sitting with a pile of this week’s Recorder’s in front of her so make sure you say hello.
You can also tweet her @recorderrosie or email rosaleen.fenton@archant.co.uk.