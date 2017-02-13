Search

Marks and Spencer shows interest in opening Wanstead store

10:36 13 February 2017

A Marks and Spencer store. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire/PA Images.

It won’t be any ordinary shop opening but a Marks and Spencer (M&S) store may soon hit High Street Wanstead.

A spokeswoman for M&S said the high street chain is always looking for new store locations so that it can best serve customers.

The plan to open a shop in the area shows confidence in the region’s economy.

The spokeswoman said: “We’re interested in opening a store in the Wanstead area and will keep the community updated on how this progresses.”

It has not yet been established where in Wanstead the popular chain will open or if it will based be in the former Barclays building.

Sainsbury’s acquired the site in Wanstead High Street when the bank closed in 2014 and it had originally planned to open a store by Christmas 2015. But after contractors reviewed the site, it was revealed that extensive construction work would need to be carried out before a store could be opened.

Sainsbury’s then abandoned plans to open a new store and took steps to sell the building.

Over the weekend, members of the community speculated on social media about where the new shop will be located.

Commenting on Facebook Paula Ashcroft said: “M&S is going next to the George (pub), the previous owner of the Chinese that was there told me.”

Samantha Boyce added: “Not sure but a Marks and Spencer worker has confirmed I hope next to the George.”

Some people welcomed the news.

“Brilliant never cooking again,” commented Amanda Pujolas.

Others were more critical.

Helen Green said: “Don’t see the point of putting [an] M&S next to the George as no one could get there except on foot and bearing in mind there’s only one car park in Wanstead it’s going to be a bit of a trek on foot just to collect a delivery. Might still end up going to SW [South Woodford] in that case just because both stores have car parks.”

