Man stabbed after refusing teenagers cigarettes in residential South Woodford street

Colvin Gardens, where two teenagers are alleged to have stabbed a man in his 30s on Tuesday night. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A man in his 30s was stabbed by two teenagers after refusing to give them cigarettes on Tuesday night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Colvin Gardens in South Woodford at 10.50pm to a man with stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service were called, and the victim remains in an east London hospital in a non-critical condition.

The man has since told officers that two teens approached him in the street and asked him for cigarettes before carrying out their attack.

An investigation has now been opened.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.