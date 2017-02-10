Search

Man fined after dumping ‘hissing’ fridge freezer outside Newbury Park business

13:33 10 February 2017

The old fridge freezer was dumped outside (credit: Google Maps)

Google

A man who dumped an old fridge freezer which he claimed was “hissing” has been forced to shell out after pleading guilty to fly-tipping in court.

Liviu-Pavel Moga, 41, from Marlborough Road, Romford, was caught on camera dumping the appliance in front of Doors R Us, in Eastern Avenue, Newbury Park, on May 16.

He was traced by Redbridge Council enforcement team through CCTV supplied by the shop’s owner, who discovered the fly-tipping blocking his private car space when he arrived at work.

In an interview with council officers, Moga confessed to dumping the fridge freezer, which he said he had planned on taking to his sister’s address in Stratford.

He claimed he dumped it outside the business as he was under the impression it was hazardous, due to emitting a hissing noise, and believed the council would clear it up.

Moga added that he had even driven past the dumped white goods the next day but neither he or his sister had contacted the council to make them aware.

At Barkingside Magistrate Court on Friday, Moga was fined £1,107, ordered to pay costs of £558, and pay a victim’s surcharge of £110.

Whilst sentencing Moga, the Chair Magistrate reiterated the seriousness of the offence and warned him that the penalty being imposed was intended to stop others doing the same.

Cllr Sheila Bain, cabinet member for civic pride, said: “We’ve been absolutely clear that we will not tolerate people dumping rubbish and I am delighted that the magistrates saw it fit to impose a heavy fine on someone who had chosen to dump their rubbish in our borough.

“This is the latest in a long list of convictions and fines that we have imposed.

“There are no excuses for dumping rubbish, and if people such as this have to learn that lesson the hard way then we will not shy away from ensuring they pay the price for their actions.”

If you have problems in your area you can report them online here.

Keywords: Redbridge Council

