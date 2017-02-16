Love was in the air for Woodford Green Valentine’s Tea Dance
13:17 16 February 2017
Salsas sizzled as dancers put on quite the show at the special Valentine’s edition of the Hawkey Hall Tea Dance.
Valentine's dance
Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance
Love was in the air as enthusiasts took to the floor yesterday – the day after the year’s most romantic holiday – twirling around decked out in red.
The dancers efforts would have even impressed the Strictly judges at the venue in Broomhill Road, Woodford Green.
As the pictures show it was a fantastic event, enjoyed by everyone who strutted their moves on the dance floor.
The next Tea Dance is on March 15, tickets are £5.