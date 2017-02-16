Gallery

Love was in the air for Woodford Green Valentine’s Tea Dance

Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Archant

Salsas sizzled as dancers put on quite the show at the special Valentine’s edition of the Hawkey Hall Tea Dance.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Valentine's dance Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in. Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance Dancers getting into the swing at the Hawkey Hall tea dance





























0 1 / 22

Love was in the air as enthusiasts took to the floor yesterday – the day after the year’s most romantic holiday – twirling around decked out in red.

The dancers efforts would have even impressed the Strictly judges at the venue in Broomhill Road, Woodford Green.

As the pictures show it was a fantastic event, enjoyed by everyone who strutted their moves on the dance floor.

The next Tea Dance is on March 15, tickets are £5.