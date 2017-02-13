Love is in the air at Wanstead vintage fair
12:34 13 February 2017
Archant
Cupid sprinkled some love a couple of days early in Wanstead for a Valentines Day themed event.
Residents headed to Wanstead Library’s Churchill Hall, Spratt Hall Road, to buy gifts at the Flamingo Vintage Fair.
From teddy bear hampers and bath products to jewellery and handmade cards, lots of personalised trinkets and keepsakes were on display to help visitors get in the mood for love.