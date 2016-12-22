Lord Jenkin tributes: A politician with few now in his mould

Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Present and past politicians from Redbridge have been paying tribute to Lord Jenkin of Roding, who died yesterday aged 90.

Sorry to hear that Lord Jenkin of Roding has passed away. Former MP for Woodford and then Wanstead & Woodford and freeman of @RedbridgeLive. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) December 21, 2016

Patrick Jenkin, as he was better known, served as Conservative MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, before being made a Lord.

He was a prominent cabinet minister under Edward Heath and Margaret Thatcher.

Former Ilford North MP Lee Scott said he was “saddened” to hear of the news.

In a moving tribute Mr Scott wrote: “When I was starting out in my own political career in the area Patrick was able to offer me some very helpful words and advice on the trials and tribulations of politics.

“We shall never forget this renowned gentleman for his honestly and his integrity. He will be missed.”

Former Liberal Democrat councillor for Church End Richard Hoskins remembered a politician with “few now in his mould”.

“His outstanding parliamentary career took him almost permanently into the shadow cabinet and the cabinet in the years of the Heath and Thatcher leaderships,” Mr Hoskins wrote.

“While he undoubtedly knew where many of the political bodies lay from those periods he was too the gentleman to tell the tales.”

Mr Hoskins said he was involved in many local causes, he remembered the names of “so many of his constituents”.

“I still value the many off the record chats, often sitting in his car in one part of the constituency or another,” the former Lib Dem councillor added.

“Typical of the man, when he felt he had done his duty in the House of Lords he stood down. Few politicians now are in his mould.”

In a statement Lord Jenkin’s family confirmed they were at his side when he died peacefully in his home in Bury St Edmunds.