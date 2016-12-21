Lord Jenkin former Wanstead and Woodford MP dies aged 90

Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Lord Jenkin of Roding, who served as Conservative MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90, his family have announced.

Sorry to hear that Lord Jenkin of Roding has passed away. Former MP for Woodford and then Wanstead & Woodford and freeman of @RedbridgeLive. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) December 21, 2016

Better known as Patrick Jenkin, he was a prominent cabinet minister under Margaret Thatcher, and became just as well known for his gaffes as his achievements.

He was elected MP for Wanstead and Woodford in 1964, succeeding Sir Winston Churchill in the seat.

He served as energy minister under Edward Heath, and was secretary of state for social services, industry secretary and environment secretary for Mrs Thatcher.

He remained loyal to her throughout his time in office, despite opposing many of her policies.

His time in cabinet was most notable for his battle with Ken Livingstone to abolish the Greater London Council.

He was once described as “tailor-made for the role of scapegoat”.

Lord Jenkin was certainly accident prone. If there was a banana skin around, his colleagues at Westminster used to wait in horrified fascination for him to tread on it.

In the 1970s, during the three day week, as shadow energy minister, he urged the nation to clean its teeth in the dark to save energy.

Then it was discovered that he used an electric toothbrush, and his home was photographed during this power crisis with every single light blazing.

He retired from the government in 1985, and became a life peer as Lord Jenkin of Roding in 1987.

He championed David Cameron’s same-sex marriage reforms at a time when they were causing deep divisions within the Tory party.

He told peers that he had always opposed discrimination against gay men and women after having a discussion as a young man with his grandfather, who had told him “it is as foolish to condemn those who have homosexual proclivities as it is to condemn them for having red hair”.

“I have lived with that all my life and I have always opposed discrimination against homosexuals,” he added.

Lord Jenkin’s son Bernard is the current Tory MP for Harwich and North Essex.

In a statement, his family said they had been at his bedside when he died peacefully, at home in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Additional reporting by PA.