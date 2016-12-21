Search

Advanced search

Lord Jenkin former Wanstead and Woodford MP dies aged 90

14:41 21 December 2016

Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA

Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Lord Jenkin of Roding, who served as Conservative MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90, his family have announced.

Comment

Better known as Patrick Jenkin, he was a prominent cabinet minister under Margaret Thatcher, and became just as well known for his gaffes as his achievements.

He was elected MP for Wanstead and Woodford in 1964, succeeding Sir Winston Churchill in the seat.

He served as energy minister under Edward Heath, and was secretary of state for social services, industry secretary and environment secretary for Mrs Thatcher.

He remained loyal to her throughout his time in office, despite opposing many of her policies.

His time in cabinet was most notable for his battle with Ken Livingstone to abolish the Greater London Council.

He was once described as “tailor-made for the role of scapegoat”.

Lord Jenkin was certainly accident prone. If there was a banana skin around, his colleagues at Westminster used to wait in horrified fascination for him to tread on it.

In the 1970s, during the three day week, as shadow energy minister, he urged the nation to clean its teeth in the dark to save energy.

Then it was discovered that he used an electric toothbrush, and his home was photographed during this power crisis with every single light blazing.

He retired from the government in 1985, and became a life peer as Lord Jenkin of Roding in 1987.

He championed David Cameron’s same-sex marriage reforms at a time when they were causing deep divisions within the Tory party.

He told peers that he had always opposed discrimination against gay men and women after having a discussion as a young man with his grandfather, who had told him “it is as foolish to condemn those who have homosexual proclivities as it is to condemn them for having red hair”.

“I have lived with that all my life and I have always opposed discrimination against homosexuals,” he added.

Lord Jenkin’s son Bernard is the current Tory MP for Harwich and North Essex.

In a statement, his family said they had been at his bedside when he died peacefully, at home in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Additional reporting by PA.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Neighbours rally round after thug’s armed rampage in Goodmayes

15:01 Ellena Cruse
Feroz Patel came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in Lynford Gardens. Picture Ken Mears.

Residents have rallied around a widowed grandad, 89, who was held hostage by an armed thug and had cash stolen.

Newbury Park student in semi-final for Miss England

24 minutes ago Ellena Cruse
Nikita has reached the semi-finals for Miss England 2017.

A bio–chemistry student from Newbury Park hopes she has the special formula to win Miss England 2017.

Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line announced

13:49 Sophie Morton
The Central line is set to be hit by strike action on Christmas Eve

Tube users face Christmas travel chaos following the last-minute announcement of a strike on the Central line.

Lord Jenkin tributes: A politician with few now in his mould

11:52 Ralph Blackburn
Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA

Present and past politicians from Redbridge have been paying tribute to Lord Jenkin of Roding, who died yesterday aged 90.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

Mohammed Zubair Jamil (credit: Met Police)

Residents attacked with noxious substance in ‘horrific linked’ burglaries across Ilford, Seven Kings and Goodmayes

Police are appealing to the public to help with their investigation. Picture Met Police.

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

Redbridge teenagers avoid jail for stabbing schoolboy in the face with broken bottle

A stock photo of a broken bottle, similar to that used by the teenagers in their attack,

British Kebab Awards: Nominate your prima doner in Redbridge

Restaurant owner Nick Aricioglu with his award
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now