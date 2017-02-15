Search

Listen: Hospital porter sacked ‘over a fried egg sandwich’ says he cannot stop crying

16:22 15 February 2017

Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich

Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich

Supportive colleagues are holding a protest outside the hospital gates tomorrow at 2.30pm.

A hospital porter sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg and bacon sandwich worth £4 says he cannot stop crying.

Father-of-three Aldren Tomlinson, 45, says he has been living in a “nightmare” since he was dismissed from his job at King George Hospital, Barley Lane, Goodmayes.

A petition circulating the workplace has received more than 150 signatures, with one colleague commenting: “This guy is so loyal to his job, hard working and friendly. All he wants to do is be the best father he can to his beautiful children.

“He didn’t deserve this at all.”

Michael Dooley, GMB representative for Redbridge, says staff are considering balloting for strike action.

He said: “In my view and in most reasonable people’s view, this does not warrant the ultimate sanction.

“A warning or a final warning, maybe, but not something which destroy’s a person’s life.”

The GMB union says in January Mr Tomlinson ordered the sandwich and a cup of tea before realising that he had forgotten his wallet.

He allegedly told canteen staff that he would pay for the items later, which they agreed to.

But hospitality outsourcing company Sodexo disputes this and ruled at his disciplinary hearing that Mr Tomlinson, of Forest Gate, had not been granted permission to take the food.

It says that the canteen staff member did not hear Mr Tomlinson properly and hadn’t given permission.

Mr Tomlinson, who is dyslexic, said he cannot eat or sleep over the stress of the situation.

He said: “When they told me that I had lost my job, I was trying to hold it in. I couldn’t stop crying. To have stealing on my record, it’s awful.

“I have never been a thief in my life; I have always made ends meet.”

