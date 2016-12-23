Search

‘Lifeline’ for disabled young people has funding cut by Redbridge Council

15:29 23 December 2016

Staff and users at the Lambourne End Centre who are concerned about where future funding is going to be coming from

Archant

Parents fear disabled youngsters will lose access to a “lifeline” after Redbridge Council suddenly cut funding to a vital project days before Christmas.

Eight years ago, the authority commissioned the Lambourne End Centre for Outdoor Learning in Stapleford Abbotts, to help vulnerable young people learn personal development and life skills.

Staff hold garderning, cooking and other fun sessions which allow the users to socialise and increase their confidence.

Seventeen youngsters from Redbridge have come to rely on this project, yet despite this the council cut funds.

“My daughter Mia, 19, is severely autistic, has epilepsy and generalised anxiety disorder,” said Emma Martin, 45, of Jarrow Road, Chadwell Heath.

“The project has been fabulous because its not a crowded place. They help Mia with her life and independent living skills.

“It’s a lifeline for her, she’s absolutely thrived there. She’s made amazing progress.”

The teenager also has a council social worker who recorded that Mia needs one-day-a-week at the project and three days during half term.

“Redbridge has literally just turned round and said there’s no funding. There’s at least half a dozen young adults with absolutely no where to go back to after Christmas,” Ms Martin explained angrily.

Instead, the council is relying on direct payments – money an individual or educational establishment receives directly from the council – to pay for the service themselves.

A council spokesman said: “Schools, colleges and individuals in receipt of direct payments will still be able to fund off-site provision from Lambourne End should they choose to do so.”

But the project’s chief executive officer, Rob Gaylar, told the Recorder this is causing difficulties. “No one is telling us who we should be invoicing to receive the payment for people coming here,” he said.

“We are a small service, if we don’t receive funds, we can’t pay staff and this means we will not be able to support the young people coming here.

“There doesn’t seem to be anyone to direct us. The easiest thing would be the authority paying us directly to Lambourne End to support each individual to attend.”

Keywords: Redbridge Council

