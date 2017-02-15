Search

Leak in Wanstead Library leads to renovation and redecoration

15:28 15 February 2017

The floor of the Wanstead Library childrens section which has been damaged by flooding

The floor of the Wanstead Library childrens section which has been damaged by flooding

Archant

Little book worms can officially celebrate as Wanstead Library is about to get a makeover.

The floor of the Wanstead Library childrens section which has been damaged by floodingThe floor of the Wanstead Library childrens section which has been damaged by flooding

Showing that every cloud has a silver lining, a leak may have ruined the floor in the children’s section, at Spratt Hall Road, Wanstead, but Redbridge Council has promised to redecorate and kit the space out with brand new furniture.

Mum-of-one Esther Ronson, 28 spoke to the Recorder about the damage, which has been

roped off for health and safety reasons for the last couple of months.

“We love the library and visit every week,” she said

“My daughter really misses it and it has been a struggle to stop her running into that bit.

“She just loves to play in that area and we can’t wait until it is opened again. It has been like this for months.”

One library user, who wished to remain anonymous, said the water damage has affected other sections of the library and some of the computers cannot be used.

“The floor is a bit dodgy which has put half of them out of action,” he said.

“All that money wasted on parking signs could have been used to maintain the library instead.”

A council spokesman confirmed that a section of the library was out of bounds while staff located the leak.

The flooring then has to be dried out in preparation for repair work.

“We know people care deeply about their libraries and of course we apologise to anyone who has had their experience of Wanstead Library affected by the damage to its floor,” he said.

“We’re pleased to say that the leak has been located and fixed and the floor is in the process of drying.”

Cracked water pipes caused extensive damage to the floor and also soaked shelving units.

The council has said a new floor will be laid down and the installation should be completed in the spring.

“The library will have to close for this to take place but we will use this opportunity to carry out further repairs, maintenance and redecoration, including brand new furniture throughout,” added the spokesman.

“We look forward to these exciting changes and being able to improve the library for its users”.

Thankfully no books were harmed in the leak and residents can presently withdraw items from the library.

Notice will be given of library closing dates.

