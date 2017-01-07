Last ditch Tube strike talks held today

London Underground could strike tomorrow.

Last ditch talks aimed at averting a strike by London Underground workers will be held today, with little sign of the action being called off.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are due to walk out for 24 hours from 6pm tomorrow, causing travel chaos for commuters across the capital.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised there will be a severely reduced service on Sunday evening and Monday if the strike goes ahead.

The majority of central London stations will be closed, including King’s Cross, Bank and Victoria.

Services in outer boroughs like Redbridge, Newham and Barking and Dagenham will be limited.

TfL Rail services will still run, but are likely to be very busy.

Talks over staffing and ticket office closures collapsed on Friday but the TSSA made a surprise announcement that another meeting will be held at the conciliation service Acas.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said: “There is no need to strike. We had always intended to review staffing levels and have had constructive discussions with the unions.

“We agree that we need more staff in our stations and have already started to recruit 150 extra staff.

“We encourage the unions to continue working with us on this process and we are available for talks at all times through the weekend in order to resolve this dispute.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This strike is unnecessary and I urge the unions to call it off immediately.

“A lot of progress has been made and there is a good deal on the table. I strongly urge the unions to call off this strike which will cause misery and disruption to millions of Londoners.

“I have instructed TfL to work around the clock throughout the weekend to continue negotiating to resolve this dispute. There is no reason for the unions to strike.

“I can assure Londoners that we will continue to do everything we can to avert this strike.”

Yesterday RMT general secretary Mick Cash accused London Underground of “failing to come up with any serious plans to tackle the staffing and safety crisis”.

He commented: “Instead of resolving the issues Tube bosses have chosen instead to ramp up the rhetoric with threats to mobilise a strike-breaking army of ‘ambassadors’.”

TSSA representative Mel Taylor added TfL’s proposals for increasing staff levels were “just not enough”.

She said: “We’re now in a total crisis situation so there needs to be something fairly drastic immediately as well as a longer-term solution to staffing on the Tube.”

