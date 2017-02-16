Search

Advanced search

Opinion

John Cryer MP column: TfL must deal with this ‘shrieking’ rail noise in Wanstead once and for all

17:49 16 February 2017

MP John Cryer speaks with commuters

MP John Cryer speaks with commuters

Archant

Eighteen months ago, I arranged and chaired a meeting in a retirement home in Cambridge Park, Wanstead, for residents to address to a TfL spokesman concerns about excessive noise and vibrations from the Central line beneath their feet.

Comment

With the coming of Night Tube, the anxiety of many residents – not just in the home but all along the line from Leytonstone – was palpable.

The problem is that wooden sleepers had been replaced with concrete ones: far more durable, but with none of the shock-absorbency of wood.

Since that meeting I have been offered repeated assurances that steady progress was being made towards installing noise reducing fixings to the track and grinding the rails to keep them in top condition.

When this was not completed in time for Night Tube’s arrival, I was promised a solution by last September.

I am now hearing reports from Wanstead residents once again, as well as those who use the line, of a “shrieking noise” being emitted.

It would appear that the problem remains, and it is arguably more intolerable than ever.

Like all capitals, London is a 24- hour city with a busy and in-demand transport network, and I understand the difficulty of balancing largescale engineering works with minimising disruption to London’s workforce.

My constituents understand this too and they have been extremely patient, but they are now saying: “enough is enough”.

It is time for TfL to deal with this noise once and for all.

Related articles

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Mini Tate Modern comes to Ilford to showcase art work

51 minutes ago Ellena Cruse
Tight modern is coming to Ilford. Picture Creative Future.

It maybe small in stature but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in creative talent. Ellena Cruse spoke to Tight Modern staff about showcasing artists who have overcome barriers.

New play about Twitter reaction to stabbing coming to South Woodford

12:00 Niall Joyce
#Haters. Pic: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

Gentrification is one of the biggest talking points across the capital, and this new play explores the role social media plays.

Poll: World Book Day: Crown your favourite children’s classic

Yesterday, 18:00 Beth Wyatt
Some of Clockhouse Primary School's best-dressed pupils of World Book Day 2016. Picture: Sandra Rowse

Each year, hordes of Willy Wonkas, Mad Hatters, Gruffalos and Harry Potters walk the nation’s classrooms for the ultimate celebration of literature – World Book Day.

Ilford barber offers free hair cuts to jobseekers with interviews

Yesterday, 17:54 Ellena Cruse
Hair salon owner Anderson Boyce is giving away free haircuts to job seekers.

A barber determined to cut the high levels of youth unemployment in the borough is giving free trims to jobseekers with interviews.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Seven Kings burglars cut phone wires and ‘smashed mother’s head against tiles’

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Listen: Hospital porter sacked ‘over a fried egg sandwich’ says he cannot stop crying

Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich

Video: Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

Ilford Station.

Ilford station gang sold drugs from coffee shop, jury hears

Ilford Station.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now