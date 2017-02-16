Opinion

John Cryer MP column: TfL must deal with this ‘shrieking’ rail noise in Wanstead once and for all

MP John Cryer speaks with commuters Archant

Eighteen months ago, I arranged and chaired a meeting in a retirement home in Cambridge Park, Wanstead, for residents to address to a TfL spokesman concerns about excessive noise and vibrations from the Central line beneath their feet.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the coming of Night Tube, the anxiety of many residents – not just in the home but all along the line from Leytonstone – was palpable.

The problem is that wooden sleepers had been replaced with concrete ones: far more durable, but with none of the shock-absorbency of wood.

Since that meeting I have been offered repeated assurances that steady progress was being made towards installing noise reducing fixings to the track and grinding the rails to keep them in top condition.

When this was not completed in time for Night Tube’s arrival, I was promised a solution by last September.

I am now hearing reports from Wanstead residents once again, as well as those who use the line, of a “shrieking noise” being emitted.

It would appear that the problem remains, and it is arguably more intolerable than ever.

Like all capitals, London is a 24- hour city with a busy and in-demand transport network, and I understand the difficulty of balancing largescale engineering works with minimising disruption to London’s workforce.

My constituents understand this too and they have been extremely patient, but they are now saying: “enough is enough”.

It is time for TfL to deal with this noise once and for all.