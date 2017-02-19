Search

Jewish Care X-Factor sees residents sing their hearts out

12:00 19 February 2017

The Sinclair Singers (CREDIT: M Groman Marks)

The Sinclair Singers (CREDIT: M Groman Marks)

M Groman Marks

An annual sing-off saw more than 160 Jewish Care clients, volunteers and staff from across London travel for the prestige of beating their friends in a fun competition.

The Sinclair Singers proved that their voices had only improved with age in the Jewish Care sing-off at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, Woodford Bridge Road, last week.

Eight choirs warmed their vocal chords to celebrate Tu Bishvat – a Jewish festival also known as the “New Year of Trees.”

This is the season when the earliest blooming trees in Israel emerge from the ground after winter and begin bearing fruit.

The Sinclair Singers, made up of volunteers at RJCC, were delighted to be crowned winners with their original adaption of the Fiddler on the Roof song If I Were a Rich Girl.

The Sun Shiners choir, made up of residents from Jewish Care’s Vi and Rubens House, Clarence Avenue, Gants Hill, were honoured to receive an award for best entertainment for their rendition of Bring Me Sunshine.

Shirley Allen, 80, who is a resident in the home, said: “It was a very good day. I enjoy singing, I’ve been in a choir all my life.”

Other songs from groups included We’d Like to Teach The World to Sing from the Corobettes of Sidney Corob House in Hampstead, I’ll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time by Redbridge Supportive Communities and A Few of my Favourite Things by the Kenton Crooners.

All eight choirs joined together in the finale to perform California Dreaming.

“This is the third sing-off and the standard just gets better and better,” said Jewish Care chief executive Simon Morris, also a judge.

“The benefits of singing are well documented and really come to life in an event like this.”

The other judges were Jewish Care’s vice chairwoman Debbie Fox and director Neil Taylor.

