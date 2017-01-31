Interactive Caribbean storytelling dazzles children in Gants Hill
12:34 31 January 2017
Archant
Enthralled children enjoyed interactive storytelling with a musical Caribbean twist on Saturday in Gants Hill.
Jane Grell storytelling
Jane Ulysses Grell running a Storytelling week event at Gants Hill Library. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Gayathri Katta and her son Shashank Katta, seven at a Storytelling week event at Gants Hill Library. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Tangina Sarkar, six at a Storytelling week event at Gants Hill Library. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Tangina Sarkar, six and Shashank Katta, seven at a Storytelling week event at Gants Hill Library. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
At Gants Hill Library, in Cranbrook Road, poet and teacher Jane Grell brought tales to life with her singing and by playing the guitar.
Mrs Grell uses the rural African-Caribbean Oral tradition of her childhood to tell songs, poems, stories using rhythm games and dance.
The children really enjoyed the interactive dancing, and boogied away with their parents.
For more information visit redbridge.gov.uk/redbridge-events/harry-potter-book-night.