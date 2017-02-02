Injured pet tortoise discovered in Barkingside garden

Anyone missing their pet tortoise? That’s what the RSCPA wants to know after officers discovered a stray in a Barkingside garden.

The animal welfare charity was called on Saturday afternoon after a member of the public spotted the Horsfield tortoise hidden away.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Nicola Thomas visited Bute Road, Barkingside to rescue the exotic creature.

She said: “Unfortunately, the reptile wasn’t in great condition and had suffered multiple injuries to his legs and tail, possibly caused by another animal such as a dog.

“We collected the tortoise and took him to a local centre for treatment and are now seeking the owner.

“It’s been so cold and wet recently that he would have struggled to survive on his own outside in this weather.

“I suspect he’s a pet but has escaped from his enclosure.

“However, there is a possibility that he’s been abandoned deliberately because his owners could no longer care for him.”

Although the reptile was registered with Pets Located, a missing pet service, it was not microchipped and officers have been unable to trace an owner so far.

Anyone who thinks the tortoise, an adult thought to be around 15 to 20-years-old - may belong to them can get in touch by calling the appeal line on 0300 123 8018.