Ingenious toilet roll holder helps Ilford designers launch website

10:00 24 December 2016

A new design start-up has invented a unique toilet roll holder.

A new design start-up has invented a unique toilet roll holder.

Archant

An innovative new business is hoping they’ve cracked the secret of a successful start-up – toilet roll.

Realmist Creations, based in Beaufort Gardens, Ilford, are a new bespoke design studio hoping to create exciting products to change people’s lives, and their first ever product is a unique take on how to store the bath-room essentials.

The company’s business manager, Ruth Nyarko, founded the company with designer Gideon Obuobi.

“It was never the plan for our first ever product to be a toilet holder,” Ruth told the Recorder. “The idea just came to Gideon one day when he was in the bathroom.

“He thought it was time people had a way of storing all their toilet rolls without putting them on the floor or in a cupboard somewhere.”

Their new product, which clips around existing toilet roll fixtures to provide extra storage, is now available on their website, which went live on Friday.

“The response to the website launch has been fantastic,” said Ruth. “And we’re really hopeful we can push on and become a really successful start-up now.

“We’ve been up and running for about a year now but it’s not been easy. Financially we have had to invest a lot of money from our own pockets just to start up – around £20,000.”

And despite the website, there is still work for Ruth and Gideon to do.

“The business is in the building up phase, but we’ve got a lot of plans and, having put in all the hard work, we’re sure it’s going to be a success.

“We have some big plans in the pipeline for next year. We’re actually looking at opening our own store selling bespoke designed products.

“We’ve also got a clothing range ready to come out, and some more bathroom accessories.”

