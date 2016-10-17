Search

Inaugural Redbridge Children’s Literary Festival to fire up imaginations

12:00 17 October 2016

Wizard Stories founders Phil Keating and Gary Potter

Wizard Stories founders Phil Keating and Gary Potter

Wizard Stories

Young bookworms can immerse themselves in magical worlds of dragons and giants – and enjoy a talk or two – at a festival making its debut.

The Redbridge Children's Literary Festival is taking place for the first time this month

The Redbridge Children’s Literary Festival kicks off on Monday and runs for the duration of half-term, boasting a vibrant line-up of authors and storytellers.

Eighteen events will take place at the festival’s venue, the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford.

See below for details of all the sessions and to purchase tickets, visit redbridgelitfest.org.

Karen McCombie

Ally's World author Karen McCombie is speaking at the first ever Redbridge Children's Literary Festival, taking place at the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

Monday, 11.30am.

Bestselling author Karen, known for the Ally’s World series, will chat about her new mystery book The Whispers of Wilderwood Hall, as well as Second World War evacuee story Catching Falling Stars.

Wizard Stories

Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Giles Phillips will be appearing at the first ever Redbridge Children's Literary Festival

Interactive storytelling duo Gary Potter and Phil Keating will tell stories of dragons, giants and enchanted mountains, as well as traditional folk tales.

Giles Paley-Phillips

Monday, 3pm.

Giles’ book The Fearsome Beastie has now sold more than 70,000 copies and won The People’s Book Prize 2012. During this session, he will talk about his new book Superchimp, which tells the tale of the “hero of the rainforest”.

Christopher Hill will be appearing at the first ever Redbridge Children's Literary Festival

Christopher Hill

Tuesday, 11.30am.

Christopher is known for both children’s books and plays, having twice written for the National Theatre’s Connections project. His first play Multiplex was performed on the Olivier stage and has been the subject of 40 productions. During his talk, he will chat about his life as a writer and answer questions.

Katy Hudson

Katy Hudson will chat about her books at the Redbridge Children's Literary Festival

Tuesday, 1.15pm.

Freelance illustrator Katy is currently working on her third and fourth picture books, having already published Bear and Duck and Too Many Carrots. Katy will discuss Too Many Carrots, which was published earlier this year, as well as provide some themed craft activities.

Sara Grant

Tuesday, 3pm and Friday October 28, 3pm.

Sara Grant is to meet with young readers and writers at the Redbridge Children's Literary Festival

American-born Sara, known for the Chasing Danger adventure series, will host an author improvisation at her first session, working with the audience to create an original hero. Her second event will be a crash course in creative writing.

Andy Robb

Wednesday, 11.30am.

Self-professed geek Andy trained at Lamda and has appeared on both TV and theatre stages. His debut book Geekhood: Close Encounters of the Girl Kind was longlisted for the 2013 Branford Boase Award and shortlisted for the Waterstones Teen Book Prize 2013. This year, Andy takes his first steps into sci-fi with Novel: The True and Untold Story of the Outlaw Tam Barke.

Andy Robb is speaking at the very first Redbridge Children's Literary Festival this month

Anne Cassidy

Wednesday, 3pm.

Anne has published more than 40 novels for young adults and is best known for Looking for JJ, which was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal. Her new novel No Virgin, out in November, describes the aftermath of a rape. At the festival, Anne will talk about writing crime fiction.

Nikki Sheehan

Anne Cassidy will be appearing at the first ever Redbridge Children's Literary Festival

Thursday, 11.30am.

Nikki, whose first job was subtitling The Simpsons, has published two books and will be talking about the second, Swan Boy. As well as writing, she spends her time working with schools in Brighton. Her debut Who Framed Klaris Cliff? won the North Herts Book Award for 2015.

Pete Johnson

Thursday, 3pm.

Nikki Sheehan will speak at the Redbridge Children's Literary Festival

Pete, the king of children’s horror (and humour), is the author of books including How to Train Your Parents and My Parents Are Driving Me Crazy. He received rave reviews for 2016’s How to Update Your Parents.

Elli Woollard

Friday, 11.30am.

Having lived in Thailand for six years, Elli is a dab hand at translating Thai into English and works as a freelancer in that respect. Her books include The Giant of Jum, The Dragon and the Nibblesome Knight and Woozy the Wizard.

Elli Woollard is another speaker at the first ever Redbridge Children's Literary Festival

Julie Dawn Irwin

Saturday, 11.30am.

Julie spent many years trying to become a published author, before her dream came true with the release in 2010 of Edwin Spencer Mission Improbable. The book is now part of a comic fantasy trilogy.

