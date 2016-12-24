Search

Advanced search

Ilford youngster uses care-system experience to help others ‘keep their head up’

15:00 24 December 2016

Young Citizen nominee Zakiyya Hall

Young Citizen nominee Zakiyya Hall

Archant

“Keep your head up. Not everyone is against you,” said Zakiyya Hall, a young man who uses his care experience to positively influence other young people.

Comment

“I mean that as literally as I can do,” he continued.

“From early people believe they won’t amount to anything because they’re in care. That one status, they believe there’s nothing positive to come from it.

“They believe that all the staff are against them and they don’t know how to utilise the support to better themselves.”

To drive the message home that people in care can and do achieve positive things, Zakiyya helps youngsters, associated with the Barnardo’s Redbridge Leaving Care Service, Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill, to access support and opportunities available.

Service manager, Chris Evans said: “I want to nominate Zakiyya for the Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award for being a hugely positive influence on the other young people.

“He’s also a gifted performer and is good at articulating his own experiences in a way that young people can identify with.”

Upon learning of his nomination, the 22-year-old Ilford resident said: “I’m surprised to be nominated for a Young Citizen award, but I’m really proud.

“There are a group of young people like me who are able to give valuable advice and feedback about the care system, and can be done to make things better.

“I’m proud of these young people for showing such resilience. A lot of them are doing well for themselves.

“It’s all about your perspective towards the support system and being able to see it as a blessing rather than a burden.”

Keywords: Rotary Club

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Ilford youngster uses care-system experience to help others ‘keep their head up’

20 minutes ago Ann-Marie Abbasah
Young Citizen nominee Zakiyya Hall

“Keep your head up. Not everyone is against you,” said Zakiyya Hall, a young man who uses his care experience to positively influence other young people.

Gallery: Goodmayes Community Centre ‘caters for the locality and does what it says on the tin’

12:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
From left, Biddy Buddle, Barbara Christie, Ann McGeogh at the Christmas lunch club held at Goodmayes Community Centre. Photo: Ann-Marie-Abbasah

Members of the community tucked into a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings last week, in what has become a thriving social hub.

Ingenious toilet roll holder helps Ilford designers launch website

10:00 Matthew Clemenson
A new design start-up has invented a unique toilet roll holder.

An innovative new business is hoping they’ve cracked the secret of a successful start-up – toilet roll.

Sikh charity SEVA ‘banned’ from feeding homeless at Seven Kings gurdwara

Yesterday, 16:51 Rosaleen Fenton & Ralph Blackburn
Volunteers at Singh Sabha London East, High Road, Seven Kings, preparing food parcels for Calais refugees.

A Sikh charity, which uses the Seven Kings gurdwara to give out food to homeless people, claims it has been banned by the temple’s executive committee.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Former Gants Hill ‘brothel’ denied massage licence due to ‘links to sex industry’

Gants Hill Sauna, the previous name of the massage parlour.

Residents attacked with noxious substance in ‘horrific linked’ burglaries across Ilford, Seven Kings and Goodmayes

Police are appealing to the public to help with their investigation. Picture Met Police.

Sikh charity SEVA ‘banned’ from feeding homeless at Seven Kings gurdwara

Volunteers at Singh Sabha London East, High Road, Seven Kings, preparing food parcels for Calais refugees.

‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

Mohammed Zubair Jamil (credit: Met Police)

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now