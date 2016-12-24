Ilford youngster uses care-system experience to help others ‘keep their head up’

“Keep your head up. Not everyone is against you,” said Zakiyya Hall, a young man who uses his care experience to positively influence other young people.

“I mean that as literally as I can do,” he continued.

“From early people believe they won’t amount to anything because they’re in care. That one status, they believe there’s nothing positive to come from it.

“They believe that all the staff are against them and they don’t know how to utilise the support to better themselves.”

To drive the message home that people in care can and do achieve positive things, Zakiyya helps youngsters, associated with the Barnardo’s Redbridge Leaving Care Service, Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill, to access support and opportunities available.

Service manager, Chris Evans said: “I want to nominate Zakiyya for the Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award for being a hugely positive influence on the other young people.

“He’s also a gifted performer and is good at articulating his own experiences in a way that young people can identify with.”

Upon learning of his nomination, the 22-year-old Ilford resident said: “I’m surprised to be nominated for a Young Citizen award, but I’m really proud.

“There are a group of young people like me who are able to give valuable advice and feedback about the care system, and can be done to make things better.

“I’m proud of these young people for showing such resilience. A lot of them are doing well for themselves.

“It’s all about your perspective towards the support system and being able to see it as a blessing rather than a burden.”