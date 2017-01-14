Search

Ilford woman’s tale of demonic possession to be debuted at Southend horror films festival

10:00 14 January 2017

Irene Martinez from Seven Kings has been tormented by demonic spirits for the last thirty years after working in showbusiness.

Archant

A woman’s tale of demonic possession will be gracing the big screen at a horror films festival.

Irene Martinez, who lives in Ilford, will appear in documentary Hell State.

She said: “I’m glad it’s finally going to be seen.

“It’s a very unique tale and many members of the church have told me they have never seen a case like mine.”

Irene’s brush with possession began in the 1980s after she spent many years travelling the world as a singer and dancer.

Last year, she released a book on her story, Trials, Torments and Teachings.

She said: “I’ve worked in showbusiness since I was 10 and I have travelled everywhere.

“I met many amazing people, including statesmen and royalty.

“When I got married, I started travelling with my husband’s orchestra whilst also performing in my own variety show.”

But Irene says her life “radically transformed” whilst she was working in Turkey.

She started hearing voices and waking up with scratches on her back, which she believed were the result of demon attacks.

In the documentary, she describes her experiences as living in a “hell state”, which led to the name of the film.

Irene said: “I’m looking forward to seeing it.

“The film has been cut down to 20 minutes for this festival, so I’m excited to see how it looks!”

It will be debuted at Horror-on-Sea, a gore-soaked showdown of the country’s best horror films, which will take place in Southend, between January 20 and 29.

Irene hopes the debut will help her find a publisher for her next book.

She said: “My second book is about what happened to me.

“My first was a lot more faith-based, it focused on the teachings sent down to me from God via the Holy Spirit.

“Now I want to share my full story and offer practical advice on what has helped me over the years.”

Entry to the festival starts at £5 and tickets can be purchased by visiting horror-on-sea.com.

Ilford woman's tale of demonic possession to be debuted at Southend horror films festival

