Ilford student to host charity fundraiser ahead of Mt Kilimanjaro trek

The summit of Mt Kilimanjaro Archant

A student will be hosting an evening of entertainment to raise money for her climb of Mt Kilimanjaro for charity.

Afia Kufour, 18, from South Park Road, Ilford, will fly off to Tanzania, on September 2, to climb the highest mountain in Africa in support of the Meningitis Research Foundation.

Before then Afia will be putting on an evening of music and spoken word entertainment at Ilford Sports Club, in Cricklefield Place, on Saturday from 7pm to midnight in an effort to raise £3,000 for the foundation.

The event has been co-organised with the help of Torriece McCallister, 21, who will also be making the gruelling trek up Mt Kilimanjaro, and tickets will cost five pound with free entry to children under 10.

The evening will feature performers from Ilford and the rest of London, as well as an after party, and Afia believes it will be a great night out for everyone that attends.

“It’s a good opportunity for a family event and to raise money for a great cause,” said Afia.

To book tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/ta-climb-kilimanjaro-tickets-29997130224.