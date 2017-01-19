Ilford station overhaul gets green light as the Elizabeth line gets nearer

An artist's impression of what the new Ilford station will look like. Archant

A major overhaul of Ilford Station will get underway early next year and Crossrail have released the latest pictures of the design.

The new station will include a bright spacious building and glass façade that will allow natural light to flood into the station.

It will have a new, larger ticket hall with more ticket gates and also lifts providing step-free access to all platforms. From May the first new, more spacious trains will be introduced on the line.

Matthew White, Crossrail surface director, said: “The striking façade, spacious ticket hall and new lifts will making travelling through Ilford station a vastly improved experience for the thousands of passengers who use it every day.”

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said the Elizabeth line would make Ilford a “London hot-spot”.

He continued: “Commuting times will be slashed as we are rapidly linked to the City, West End and Heathrow Airport.

“The landmark Ilford Elizabeth line station will further enhance Ilford’s fast-improving status as an emerging and a well-connected place to live.”