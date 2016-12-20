Search

Ilford Royal Mail staff working to deliver a first class Christmas

10:00 20 December 2016

Rob Mellor with Ilford MPs Wes Streeting and Mike Gapes

Jay Asher

Christmas is almost here, the goose is getting fat and postmen and woman are busier than ever.

Ilford MPs Wes Streeting and Mike Gapes visited the Ilford Delivery Office, in Chadwick Road, Ilford, to witness the huge operation that is underway as thousands of gifts passes through its doors.

Wes Streeting said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.”

“I want to thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year-round.”

Mike Gapes said: “It was great to meet local postmen and women who do a great job, especially during the busy festive period.”

“I hope they get some time to relax with family and friends after pulling out all the stops.”

Mr Rob Mellor, delivery office manager, said: “It was a pleasure to show Wes and Mike our Christmas operation and to hear their kind words of encouragement and support.”

“We are extremely proud of our staff for all their hard work during the festive season and for continuing our proud history.”

