Ilford North MP Wes Streeting warns of consequences of NHS pay cap

The current crisis facing the NHS ‘will only get worse’ if the government doesn’t scrap its one per cent (pc) cap on staff pay says Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

MPs debated the controversial issue in the House of Commons yesterday after a petition calling on the government to scrap the plans reached more than 100,000 signatures.

Speaking after the debate, Mr Streeting was pleased to see so many MPs attend the session but warned that the NHS’ problems will only be heightened unless concerns are listened to and the cap is scrapped.

“I think we had a fantastic turn out in Westminster Hall I was really pleased with the turn out. I think all of us are very conscious that there is a real crisis in the NHS around staff – particularly the shortage of nurses.

“One third of staff is due to retire in the next three years – unless we can attain or receive good staff things will get worse - restraining pay for staff is self defeating.

“What was really striking was that there wasn’t a single voice in support of the government’s position. Even conservatives turned up to express their concerns.”

The plans would see NHS staff hit with a one pc pay-rise freeze until 2020 – which is lower than the forecasted inflation and comes at a time when morale amongst NHS workers is at its lowest ebb in decades.

Danielle Tiplady, a district nurse from Woodford Green, set up the petition in October and hopes that it will encourage other nurses to fight for improvements to the NHS.

“I just hope the nurses’ campaign can pressure the government to make things work.

“My hope is that nurses really engage and start up their own campaigns and action against the government – we have seen today that we can get things done. I’m really pleased with how it went down.”