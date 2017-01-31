Search

Advanced search

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting warns of consequences of NHS pay cap

09:28 31 January 2017

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting

Archant

The current crisis facing the NHS ‘will only get worse’ if the government doesn’t scrap its one per cent (pc) cap on staff pay says Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Comment

MPs debated the controversial issue in the House of Commons yesterday after a petition calling on the government to scrap the plans reached more than 100,000 signatures.

Speaking after the debate, Mr Streeting was pleased to see so many MPs attend the session but warned that the NHS’ problems will only be heightened unless concerns are listened to and the cap is scrapped.

“I think we had a fantastic turn out in Westminster Hall I was really pleased with the turn out. I think all of us are very conscious that there is a real crisis in the NHS around staff – particularly the shortage of nurses.

“One third of staff is due to retire in the next three years – unless we can attain or receive good staff things will get worse - restraining pay for staff is self defeating.

“What was really striking was that there wasn’t a single voice in support of the government’s position. Even conservatives turned up to express their concerns.”

The plans would see NHS staff hit with a one pc pay-rise freeze until 2020 – which is lower than the forecasted inflation and comes at a time when morale amongst NHS workers is at its lowest ebb in decades.

Danielle Tiplady, a district nurse from Woodford Green, set up the petition in October and hopes that it will encourage other nurses to fight for improvements to the NHS.

“I just hope the nurses’ campaign can pressure the government to make things work.

“My hope is that nurses really engage and start up their own campaigns and action against the government – we have seen today that we can get things done. I’m really pleased with how it went down.”

Keywords: Wes Streeting NHS House of Commons

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting warns of consequences of NHS pay cap

35 minutes ago Niall Joyce
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting

The current crisis facing the NHS ‘will only get worse’ if the government doesn’t scrap its one per cent (pc) cap on staff pay says Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Video: Ilford South MP Mike Gapes brands the prime minister ‘Theresa the appeaser’ in Parliament

08:01 Matthew Clemenson
Mike Gapes, Ilford South MP

Veteran Ilford South MP Mike Gapes has branded prime minister Theresa May “Theresa the appeaser” over her approach to newly elected American president Donald Trump.

Have you been affected by the Trump travel ban?

07:00 Ralph Blackburn
Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Picture: PA

Are you from Redbridge? Have you been affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban? If so we want to hear from you and we will try and help you.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting tables single market amendment to article 50 Brexit bill

Yesterday, 17:41 Matthew Clemenson
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting today tabled an amendment to the parliamentary bill that would take the UK out of the EU and out of the single market.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Stabbing victim hospitalised after attack at Newbury Park supermarket

Paramedics were called to the Sainsbury's store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park after a person was stabbed in the car park on Saturday night. Photo: Google Maps

Broken down lorry at Redbridge Roundabout causing A12 travel woes

Delays after A12 lane is closed temporarily (credit: TfL)

A behind-the-scenes look at what will soon be Redbridge’s nearest emergency department

Queen’s Hospital A&E. Emergency Dept Matron, Jack Stevens.

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

Police appeal for information after man discovered in ‘critical condition’ in Snaresbrook car park

Police at the scene of an incident in the car park by Epping Forest on Snaresbrook Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now