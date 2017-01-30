Ilford North MP Wes Streeting tables single market amendment to article 50 Brexit bill

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Vickie Flores/Archant

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting today tabled an amendment to the parliamentary bill that would take the UK out of the EU and out of the single market.

In theory, the amendment if it were passed would mean a second vote would need to be held on the issue of access to the single market before article 50 could be triggered.

“I’m a staunch remainer, but I’m also a believer in the democratic process,” Mr Streeting told the Recorder. “And I was one of a number of remain MPs who voted to hold a referendum on the issue of our EU membership, and the British public voted to leave.

“That is a result we have to accept, and it means that we are going to leave the European Union.

“However, that doesn’t mean we as MPs can’t make sure the UK has the best possible trade relationship with the EU when we do leave.

“Having spoken to people who voted in the original referendum on European membership [in 1975], I think there was a sense among them that, although they had voted to join for good economic reasons, the EU had become something else entirely.”

The amendment states: “The Prime Minister may not give the notification at section (1) until such time as Parliament has determined whether the UK should also seek to withdraw from the European Economic Area in accordance with Article 127 of the EEA.”

The Conservative government had hoped to trigger article 50 with as few conditions as possible.

Earlier this month, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes made his own position on article 50 perfectly clear when he stated he would not vote in favour of leaving the EU under any circumstances.