Ilford North MP welcomes new law that corrects historic injustices against gay people

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, at his hotdesk in parliament, has welcomed the new law giving gay people convicted of decades old sexual offences the chance to clear their names. Archant

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has welcomed a change in legislation that posthumously pardons thousands of gay and bisexual men for decades old sexual offences in England and Wales.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Named after wartime code-breaker Alan Turing – who was pardoned in 2013 for gross indecency – the Turing Law received Royal Assent under the Policing and Crime Bill yesterday.

This means 49,000 men will be cleared of crimes they would be innocent of today.

People still living and who apply to have their convictions removed, will be granted statutory pardons but many still live in isolation because of the years of stigma and abuse suffered.

The openly gay MP said: “It is remarkable to think that within living memory people could be prosecuted because of who they are or who they love.

“It is right that the government should act to correct historic injustice against gay people.

“These convictions are a stain on the conscience of our nation and my generation remains in the debt of those pioneering campaigners for equality who won the rights that we now enjoy.”

Redbridge Rainbow Community trustee and Eastside Community Heritage executive director, Judith Garfield MBE added: “We welcome the change in legislation by the Tories and this was a long time coming.

“We urge anyone who has been convicted or has suffered before the passing of this legislation to come forward and clear their name.”

The organisation will be holding a drop-in session to offer support on Saturday at Eastside Community Heritage, The Parish Centre, Cardinal Heenan Centre, High Road Ilford, between noon and 2pm.

“Please come along so we can help support you in clearing your name,” continued Judith.