Ilford MP volunteers for the day at Barkingside charity shop

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting tried his hand at working in the retail sector when he volunteered at a charity shop on Thursday.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting volunteered at Scope Barkingside on Thursday.

The Labour MP spent the day sorting through clothing donations, preparing them for sale and helping display the clothes for sale at Scope in Barkingside High Street.

Scope provide support, information and advice to more than a quarter of a million disabled people and their families every year.

Mr Streeting said: “I had a really fantastic afternoon volunteering in the shop.”

“I’d encourage all local residents to consider giving some time to volunteer when they can, it really does help to make a difference. The tasks I undertook, from steaming clothes to arranging merchandise, were very straightforward - anyone can do it.”

“We all know there is still a way to go in improving attitudes towards and the rights of disabled people in the workplace, in schools and shops and in wider society. Scope is really pushing this work forward and I thank them for it.”

Head of public affairs at Scope, James Taylor, praised the “absolutely vital work” staff at the charity shop do day-in day-out.

“We are delighted that Mr Streeting offered his time to volunteer in Scope’s local Barkingside shop and really got stuck in, making the clothes rails look pristine and steaming the clothes,” he said.

“If anyone wished to become a volunteer, just drop into the store and we’ll work out a routine that suits you. Alternatively, visit www.scope.org.uk to find out more information.”