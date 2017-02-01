Ilford man charged after police found heroin and crack cocaine in car

Officers pulled the men over on the Southern Way in Harlow (credit: Google Maps) Archant

A 33-year-old man has been charged with intent to supply Class A drugs and driving whilst disqualified after being stopped by officers.

Officers from Operation Raptor, a drug gang-focused operation, pulled over the vehicle in Southern Way, Harlow, just after 2pm on Saturday.

A search was then carried out and officers found a quantity of crack cocaine and heroin.

Marian Beresoane, 33, of Roman Road, in Ilford was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and driving while disqualified.

Robert-Marian Stanciu, 22, of no fixed abode, Colchester, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Both men appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court next month.