‘Ilford is open for business’ says Redbridge Council leader at manifesto launch for town centre

14:32 31 January 2017

Redbridge Council chief executive Andy Donal, council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for regeneration Cllr Helen Coomb with the regeneration tote bags. Picture: Catherine Davison

Ahead of Crossrail coming to Ilford in 2019, business leaders, councillors, residents and community figures met for the launch of the Ilford Manifesto last night.

Ilford Manifesto launch

Leader of the council, Cllr Jas Athwal said he wants to reclaim Ilford as a “modern London town”, with thousands of new homes, jobs, restaurants and services to arrive in the borough.

At Redbridge Central Library, in Clements Road, last night he added: “We want to put Ilford back on the map.

“We want jobs for our local people, new businesses, restaurants and more.”

Under the tagline ‘Ilford for you, for me, for all’, Andy Donald, chief executive of Redbridge Council, said he wanted the town centre to become a “cultural hub”.

He said: “Ilford is one of the most exciting regeneration projects.

“We want to look at what will make Ilford great in the next five to ten years.

“This is a call for help, to residents, businesses, stakeholders and developers.

Cllr Athwal said he wants everyone to know that Ilford is “open for business.”

He said: “People from Forest Gate used to travel here and we want them to come again.

“I remember when Ilford town was a posh place to visit.

“We want that to be the case again, and we’re already on our way there.

“Seven Kings is the best place for start-ups in the borough, and Redbridge is sixth overall.

“Isn’t it lucky that we happen to be the administration when Ilford is about to be kickstarted?”

Kulwant Hara, who runs Starbucks in High Road said he was delighted to open in the borough.

He said: “We’re delighted to have brought Starbucks to Ilford, our expectations have already been exceeded and it’s proving to be very popular with residents and visitors.

“The council’s ambitious regeneration plans for Ilford will do wonders for the town and we look forward to a strengthened evening economy.”

For full coverage, pick up a copy of the Recorder on Thursday.

