Ilford firefighters donate toys to children in King George hospital
11:07 21 December 2016
Archant
Ilford firefighters have donated more than £500 of toys for brave children spending Christmas in King George Hospital’s A&E department.
Members of the blue watch visited the hospital in Barley Lane, Goodmayes, on Tuesday, to hand over the early Christmas presents.
They bought more than £500 of toys with money raised from charity events and collections throughout the year.
Ally Warnock, of Ilford Fire Station’s blue watch, said: “With the generous help of staff at Toys R Us we managed to fill three trolleys with toys that act as a distraction whilst the children are waiting to be seen by hospital staff.”
The firefighters have taken toys to King George A&E at Christmas for the past few years, and wanted to continue that tradition this year.
Mr Warnock added: “Ilford blue watch have a long history of fundraising and I would like to thank the people of Ilford for their ongoing support and generosity.”