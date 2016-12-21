Ilford firefighters donate toys to children in King George hospital

Firefighters have donated £500 of toys to children stuck at King George Hospital over Christmas. Left to right: Firefighters Ally Warnock, Casey Moroney, Perry Whitlock, Adam Traversi, Paul Carpenter, crew manager Tom Hodges, watch manager Martin Knight, Cathy Wenn, Lesley Walters (both from paediatric A&E) with other staff and patients. Archant

Ilford firefighters have donated more than £500 of toys for brave children spending Christmas in King George Hospital’s A&E department.

Members of the blue watch visited the hospital in Barley Lane, Goodmayes, on Tuesday, to hand over the early Christmas presents.

They bought more than £500 of toys with money raised from charity events and collections throughout the year.

Ally Warnock, of Ilford Fire Station’s blue watch, said: “With the generous help of staff at Toys R Us we managed to fill three trolleys with toys that act as a distraction whilst the children are waiting to be seen by hospital staff.”

The firefighters have taken toys to King George A&E at Christmas for the past few years, and wanted to continue that tradition this year.

Mr Warnock added: “Ilford blue watch have a long history of fundraising and I would like to thank the people of Ilford for their ongoing support and generosity.”