Ilford family remember ‘best brother ever’ killed in tragic A12 lorry crash

The sister of a lorry driver from Ilford killed in a crash on the A12 has spoken of her heartbreak.

Gurdip Johal, 30, died on Wednesday when the lorry he was driving careered off a bridge and onto the A12 below at Witham in Essex.

Until last year he had lived with his entire family in Cowley Road, Ilford, having moved there four years ago from Manor Park.

He moved to Witham to live with his wife.

Gurdip’s sister, Mannie Kaur, said: “Rest in peace to my superman, Gurdip. The best older brother I could ever ask for.

“Life won’t ever be the same without you – you didn’t deserve what happened.

“I’ll take care of our mother and younger brother, just like you did since we were born.

“I’ll love you always and forever till I’m with you. It feels like a nightmare I can’t wake up from ... my only family is my mum and brother.”

The crash, which happened at 3.40pm, caused severe congestion for several days afterwards.

Initially the road was closed in both directions, with the northbound carriageway reopening late on Wednesday.

The southbound carriageway was closed completely between Marks Tey and Boreham for 36 hours while firefighters and the Environment Agency worked to safely remove the dangerous industrial batteries.

The owner of the batteries also attended to help in their safe removal.

Due to the extent of the damage to the lorry, police spent nearly three days searching the wreckage to ensure there were no other casualties. They reopened the road completely on Friday afternoon.