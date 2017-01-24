Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford Zammy

The 22-year-old man who died in the Green Lane car crash had recently gained permanent residency after fleeing Afghanistan as a child.

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART) The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Friends have paid tribute to “funny, nice” Jamal Ahmed, 22, of Ilford, who was driving the blue car when it crashed into a tree, on Sunday morning.

He had recently become a British resident after seeking asylum in the UK just ten years ago as a child refugee from Afghanistan.

Jamal and his two passengers, both teenagers, were rushed to hospital just after 1.30 am, where he later died of his injuries.

The two passengers are in a stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Now friends of Jamal are trying to raise £5,000 in order to fly his body home to Afghanistan, where his mother still lives.

Ubaidullah Nahwazi, 19, who works at Khan Communications in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, paid tribute to cricket-loving Jamal, who was planning to start a business.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out, I was in total shock.

“I’ve known Jamal since I was eight-years-old, we used to play football together in Valentines Park.”

Mr Ahmed, previously an estate agent, would always work hard to make people smile, said Mr Nahwazi.

He said: “He was a really funny, nice guy who would always make you laugh, a real joker.”

“He was planning to go home to visit his mother in the summer, he was really happy and excited.”

A Met Police spokeswoman said they were in the process of contacting family.

She said: “Police are in the process of informing next of kin.

“A post mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

“Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests.”