Search

Advanced search

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

11:52 24 January 2017

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

Zammy

The 22-year-old man who died in the Green Lane car crash had recently gained permanent residency after fleeing Afghanistan as a child.

Comment
The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Friends have paid tribute to “funny, nice” Jamal Ahmed, 22, of Ilford, who was driving the blue car when it crashed into a tree, on Sunday morning.

He had recently become a British resident after seeking asylum in the UK just ten years ago as a child refugee from Afghanistan.

Jamal and his two passengers, both teenagers, were rushed to hospital just after 1.30 am, where he later died of his injuries.

The two passengers are in a stable condition and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Now friends of Jamal are trying to raise £5,000 in order to fly his body home to Afghanistan, where his mother still lives.

Ubaidullah Nahwazi, 19, who works at Khan Communications in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, paid tribute to cricket-loving Jamal, who was planning to start a business.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out, I was in total shock.

“I’ve known Jamal since I was eight-years-old, we used to play football together in Valentines Park.”

Mr Ahmed, previously an estate agent, would always work hard to make people smile, said Mr Nahwazi.

He said: “He was a really funny, nice guy who would always make you laugh, a real joker.”

“He was planning to go home to visit his mother in the summer, he was really happy and excited.”

A Met Police spokeswoman said they were in the process of contacting family.

She said: “Police are in the process of informing next of kin.

“A post mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

“Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests.”

Keywords: Metropolitan Police Met Police United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

20 minutes ago Rosaleen Fenton
Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

The 22-year-old man who died in the Green Lane car crash had recently gained permanent residency after fleeing Afghanistan as a child.

Video: Pakistani diplomat claims brutal metal pipe attack in his Clayhall home was politically motivated

07:00 Matthew Clemenson
Pakistani diplomat Zubair Gull after he was beaten with a metal pole. He believes the attack was politically motivated. Below a video of the men who attacked him.

A Pakistani diplomat has revealed the horrifying ordeal he and his family were put through when intruders broke into his house and beat him.

Ilford MP volunteers for the day at Barkingside charity shop

10:22 Matthew Clemenson
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting volunteered at Scope Barkingside on Thursday.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting tried his hand at working in the retail sector when he volunteered at a charity shop on Thursday.

Redbridge Jewish chaps experience democracy in action at City Hall

Yesterday, 16:54 Rosaleen Fenton
Chaps That Chat with Cllr Ashley Kissin and Cllr Keith Prince

A chatty bunch of chaps had a delightful visit to City Hall last week, thanks to a Redbridge councillor.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Neighbours in shock after Green Lane horror crash in Seven Kings

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Video: Pakistani diplomat claims brutal metal pipe attack in his Clayhall home was politically motivated

Pakistani diplomat Zubair Gull after he was beaten with a metal pole. He believes the attack was politically motivated. Below a video of the men who attacked him.

Gallery: Redbridge Primary School unveils ‘glamorous’ new building

Redbridge Primary School launching its new extension, which features a library and new classrooms for Year 2 and Year 6, all very modern. The mayor and MP Wes Streeting visited the school for the event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Brother tells murderer ‘I feel sorry for you’

Dennis Kutyauripo, 22, says he
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now