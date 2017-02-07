Ilford church’s eco-day a hit with environment savvy volunteers
14:31 07 February 2017
Eco-warriors assembled at a church on Saturday to help reduce the building’s affect on the environment.
Volunteers met at Vine Church, in Holstock Road, Ilford, to help fit loft insultation, sort out composting bins and plant apple trees.
Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Redbridge Mayor Cllr Gurdial Bhamra attended.
Peter Musgrave, who is a member of the church’s congregation and helped organise the day, said: “It really went down well, we had a spectacular turn out, particularly in the morning.
“I would say we had around 40 people come and help out, which doesnt sound like a lot, but there were a lot of small scale DIY jobs to do.”