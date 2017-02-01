Gallery

Ilford children celebrate Chinese New Year

Chinese new year crafts at Redbridge Central Library. Swastikaa Mulewa, age 4 making a Chinese lantern. Archant

Excited youngsters welcomed the Chinese New Year in style, by building beautiful authentic lanterns.

Chinese new year crafts at Redbridge Central Library. Arshitha Menon, age 5 making a Chinese lantern. Chinese new year crafts at Redbridge Central Library. Rayyan Itussain age 5 making a Chinese lantern. Chinese new year crafts at Redbridge Central Library. Swastikaa Mulewa, age 4 making a Chinese lantern.









On the same day the world saw in the Year of the Rooster, on Saturday, children crammed into Redbridge Central Library, in Clements Road, Ilford, to get a taste of the celebrations.

They were taught how to make special lanterns, and other Chinese themed decorations, and these were hung around the library.

Among the youngsters were Swastikaa Mulewa, Rayyan Itussain and Artshitha Menon.