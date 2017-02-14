Search

Ilford charity ‘over the moon’ after receiving coveted award

16:47 14 February 2017

Vibrance staff and patients celebrate their award.

Archant

Archant

A social care charity has been recognised with a prestigious award for its commitment to developing staff.

Vibrance, in Caxton Place, Roden Street, Ilford, joins the top 14 per cent of accredited organisations to receive the Investors in People Gold standard and becomes just the third in London.

The charity supports more than 400 people through a variety of services ranging from learning disabilities to supported employment.

Nita Desir-Adeshiyan, Vibrance HR director, said: “We are really over the moon, it means a lot to us. We firmly believe in our staff.

“It is important that staff develop and grow at every level of the organisation.

“In turn, our investment in staff ensures the people we support receive the best service they possibly can from caring, talented, qualified and well trained staffed.

“It’s a fantastic accomplishment and it’s great that our commitment has been recognised by Investors in People with the Gold standard.”








Wanstead and Woodford News

