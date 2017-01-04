Ilford charity may take over dilapidated empty building to help homeless population

Ilford Salvation Army hopes to take over a run-down building in the centre of Ilford for a pioneering project to help the homeless.

The church and charity hopes the council will grant permission for it to build on the site of a former funeral home, which has stood empty since 2010.

The building, in Chadwick Road, which will be demolished this year if plans are approved, would then be leased to the Salvation Army at a peppercorn rent.

The charity hopes to build permanent accommodation for rough sleepers and expand its social enterprise bike recycling project.

Lieutenant John Clifton, who runs the charity with his wife Naomi, said the proposal was hugely exciting.

He said: “We have been considering this proposal for a while.

“The current building is a mess but it’s in the town centre so it is really exciting.”

The Salvation Army currently operates a project with Redbridge Institute, which trains mainly homeless people in cycle mechanic skills and sells refurbished bikes, which covers the running cost of the project.

The new building would also include a “pop-up hostel” to accommodate rough sleepers.

John said: “Obviously we’ve been running the night shelter for a number of years now, but I don’t want to normalise that.

“It’s not something we should need.”

The accommodation would see long-term support provided to the rough sleepers, who may not have recourse to public funds, in order to help them secure a stable situation.

The site has a special significance for the church, which first met in an upstairs room in the building in 1904.

John said: “We would be returning to our roots!

“We have had a home in Ilford for 130 years but that was the first site that the members used for meetings.”

The decision on whether to demolish the building and grant a five-year lease to the Salvation Army will be discussed at a Neighbourhoods Service Committee meeting tonight, at 7.15pm.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said he was “thrilled” by the proposition.

He said: “It’s exactly what the council should be supporting.

“I’m so excited to provide a space for homeless people to sleep and work in the borough.

“We have an empty building that the Salvation Army could use to carry on their good work.”