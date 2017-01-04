Search

Advanced search

Ilford charity may take over dilapidated empty building to help homeless population

15:13 04 January 2017

Corps officers: Naomi and John Clifton speak at a ceremony at The Salvation Army.

Corps officers: Naomi and John Clifton speak at a ceremony at The Salvation Army.

Archant

Ilford Salvation Army hopes to take over a run-down building in the centre of Ilford for a pioneering project to help the homeless.

Comment

The church and charity hopes the council will grant permission for it to build on the site of a former funeral home, which has stood empty since 2010.

The building, in Chadwick Road, which will be demolished this year if plans are approved, would then be leased to the Salvation Army at a peppercorn rent.

The charity hopes to build permanent accommodation for rough sleepers and expand its social enterprise bike recycling project.

Lieutenant John Clifton, who runs the charity with his wife Naomi, said the proposal was hugely exciting.

He said: “We have been considering this proposal for a while.

“The current building is a mess but it’s in the town centre so it is really exciting.”

The Salvation Army currently operates a project with Redbridge Institute, which trains mainly homeless people in cycle mechanic skills and sells refurbished bikes, which covers the running cost of the project.

The new building would also include a “pop-up hostel” to accommodate rough sleepers.

John said: “Obviously we’ve been running the night shelter for a number of years now, but I don’t want to normalise that.

“It’s not something we should need.”

The accommodation would see long-term support provided to the rough sleepers, who may not have recourse to public funds, in order to help them secure a stable situation.

The site has a special significance for the church, which first met in an upstairs room in the building in 1904.

John said: “We would be returning to our roots!

“We have had a home in Ilford for 130 years but that was the first site that the members used for meetings.”

The decision on whether to demolish the building and grant a five-year lease to the Salvation Army will be discussed at a Neighbourhoods Service Committee meeting tonight, at 7.15pm.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said he was “thrilled” by the proposition.

He said: “It’s exactly what the council should be supporting.

“I’m so excited to provide a space for homeless people to sleep and work in the borough.

“We have an empty building that the Salvation Army could use to carry on their good work.”

Keywords: Cllr Jas Athwal Salvation Army

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Controversial plans to charge for garden waste collection debated at meeting

42 minutes ago Matthew Clemenson
Garden waste

Councillors were split while discussing plans to begin charging residents for the collection of their garden waste at Redbridge Town Hall last night.

Updated: Further delays on A406 between Ilford and Walthamstow as lorry breaks down after earlier accident

08:04 Chloe Farand
Traffic is queuing on the A406 because of an earlier accident Picture: Met Police

There are still severe delays on the A406 due to a broken down lorry after an earlier accident caused huge tailbacks this morning.

Babies born on New Year’s day in Redbridge

Yesterday, 18:15 Ellena Cruse
Baby Maldhi was born at 36 weeks. Picture Mrs Razick.

While many residents in the borough were ringing in 2017 with a few drinks or a takeaway in front of the TV, nearly a dozen women were in labour getting ready to welcome a new addition into their families.

Hundreds back petition to save shop at Ilford station amid Crossrail upgrade

Yesterday, 17:11 Ellena Cruse
Jimmy Papi, 56 in his shop unit Kristi's Shoe Repair attached to Ilford Station, which he has owned for 20 years. He has now been given notice that he will have to close up by his landlord Greater Anglia.

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition to try to save a cobblers which has traded in Ilford Station for nearly 25 years.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Google reveals Ilford’s most prevalent smell is... chicken

Ilford Town Centre.

Goodmayes car collision occurs in the early hours of New Year’s Day

Accident on High Road in Goodmayes (credit: Julian Sava/YouTube)

Clayhall man jailed for smuggling drugs disguised as papaya and yams

Cannabis was found inside Yams. All pictures Met Police.

Ilford charity may take over dilapidated empty building to help homeless population

Corps officers: Naomi and John Clifton speak at a ceremony at The Salvation Army.

Updated: Police appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas morning

A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now