Ilford business leader looks ahead to a prosperous 2017

07:00 30 December 2016

Ilford Town Centre.

Archant

There are plenty of things for the borough’s businesses to be excited about as 2017 kicks off.

Already, Ilford town centre has seen a massive rush of investment as the opening of Crossrail looms, and the rest of the borough is sure to benefit as well.

The Recorder spoke to the manager of the Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) about the many reasons the area’s economy could be optimistic about the year ahead.

He said: “What we’re keen to really push on with this year is working together with the London Borough of Redbridge to set a strategy for the growth of Ilford town centre.”

And Mr Collins is confident 2017 will prove to be a bumper year for Ilford’s economy.

“It’s going to be a really exciting year for Ilford,” he said.

“With Crossrail about to come in, the Harrison Gibson development, Starbucks have just opened here and the Exchange is looking to expand.

“In many ways you could call it the perfect storm.”

And what better way to begin looking ahead to a successful year than to begin drawing up plans for how to end it in style.

This year, as a result of the BID’s annual survey of local businesses, they are hoping to organise a Christmas lights switch on for Ilford town centre in 2017.

Mr Collins said: “The idea would be to have a big event that would help enhance the Christmas experience for shoppers in Ilford as well as give businesses a great chance to market themselves.

“This year the return of the ice rink to the town centre went down really well and it would only add to that.”

Entertainment value is another element members of the BID are keen to add to the town centre.

Mr Collins said: “Some people think the real area where Ilford needs to be improved is its night time economy and they’re probably right.

“But that’s not going to improve without businesses buying into the idea of a clear strategy for the town this year.

“If we all come together there’s no reason why there can’t be.”

Keywords: London

