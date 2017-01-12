Ilford brothers ordered to pay more than £9,000 after Wanstead and Newbury Park fly tips

Two Ilford brothers have been ordered to pay more than £9,000 after three separate fly-tipping incidents. PA Archive/Press Association Images

Two brothers have been left with a bill for more than £9,000 after admitting three large fly tips last year at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Friday.

Kashif Ibrahim, 46, of South Park Road, Ilford, and his brother Aamar Raza, 50, of Tylehurst Gardens, Ilford, pleaded guilty to two separate fly tips on Wanstead Flats and a third on Ford Sports and Social Club land in Newbury Park.

Ibrahim’s company, MAK Ilford, based at 958 Eastern Avenue, Newbury Park, also admitted to three charges of fly-tipping.

The fly tips contained builder’s rubble, waste materials, mattresses, catering equipment, appliances, shop signage, correspondence and shop leaflets and were found in February last year.

One tip was discovered by staff at the Ford Sports and Social Club on February 3 and another on the same day on Wanstead Flats.

A third tip was found on Wanstead Flats just seven days later.

The Redbridge Council enforcement team investigated the offences and discovered each had ties back to 958 Eastern Avenue.

The team identified Ibrahim as the director and owner of MAK Chicken and Pizza and also wanted to speak to Raza.

Both were interviewed under caution and admitted using a contact, supplied through a friend, to remove all of the rubbish from the shop’s refurbishment for £120 cash.

While neither Ibrahim nor Raza were present when the waste was removed from the alleyway at the rear of their shop, Raza received a text message on February 3 saying that ‘the job had been done’ and that his contact was awaiting payment.

Raza later met an associate of the contact, who remains unidentified, and paid him £120 cash.

MAK Ilford was ordered to pay a total of £6,655.82 in fines and court costs for the three incidents.

Ibrahim and Raza were also ordered to pay £1,275.82 each.

Councillor Sheila Bain, Cabinet Member for Civic Pride, said, “When business cut corners like this they often think they are saving themselves money but a total bill from the court for £9207.52 clearly proves otherwise.

“This result, like those before them, shows that Redbridge will absolutely not tolerate this behaviour. There is no excuse for failing to dispose of your rubbish properly.”