Ilford barber offers free hair cuts to jobseekers with interviews

Hair salon owner Anderson Boyce is giving away free haircuts to job seekers. Archant

A barber determined to cut the high levels of youth unemployment in the borough is giving free trims to jobseekers with interviews.

Anderson Boyce, 34, director of Hairforce 1, Cranbrook Road, Ilford, said he remembers what it feels like to have “not quite found yourself” and wants to help the younger generation find the right path.

He has teamed up with job centres and the YMCA to offer his Career Cuts scheme.

“A simple act of grooming by way of a haircut can boost confidence,” he said.

“It can make you stand a bit taller, speak a bit louder and not feel inadequate in the presence of others.

“When you look good you feel good and that shines through in the way you carry yourself.”

Anderson felt an “overwhelming urge” to give back to the community and works with schools about the importance of education. He has also set up an apprenticeship scheme in his shop.

“Some of our students have been unfortunate enough to have been through the care system and they have finally found a platform and stimulus that they enjoy and take pride in,” he said.

“Actually handing over the craft to the next generation on an educational platform in the hope to change lives, much in the same way mine was changed, gives me the greatest joy.”

The BBC came across the Career Cuts initiative and made a short video about Anderson’s work.

The barber said he was extremely grateful to be given the platform to share what he was doing.

“It’s changed my life in many ways; outside of giving me direction, a global skill for life and a career, it gave me a new set of people skills. It opened my eyes to a greater understanding of social awareness as well as taught me to understand people from all walks of life, different backgrounds, beliefs, colours and creeds,” he added.

“I feel like the youth of today are our adults of tomorrow, therefore it is extremely important to give them the right start to their working lives or careers.”

To find out more about Career Cuts and Anderson’s training academy visit hairforce-1.co.uk