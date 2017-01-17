Ilford AC members recall memories of Alan Lovett following his passing

Alan Lovett marshalling a race in his famous hi vis jacket Archant

Members of a local athletic club have paid tribute to their former president who passed away over the weekend after a lengthy period of declining health.

Alan Lovett Alan Lovett

Alan Lovett, 80, of Dunspring Lane, Clayhall, was the club president of Ilford AC for 1989/90 season and has been described as a ‘lovely man’ by those close to him.

Sadly Alan’s death comes just weeks after another club stalwart, Alec Tiffin, sadly passed away after decades of supporting and being a member of the club.

Tony Nixon, a long time member of Ilford AC, recalled some of his favourite memories of Alan and paid tribute to the years of dedication he showed to the club.

“He was Ilford AC through and through and was there for the club over the years in whatever way he could help, whether in a committee post or freezing his socks off as a martial in the club cross country races.

“But my lasting memory of Alan will be of him in his suit in the Cauliflower with his lifelong friends, Fred Plum and Alec Tiffin, having a pint on a Sunday morning. God bless you Alan for the friendship and kindness you showed to me and Pat and everyone else at Ilford AC.”

Alan initially joined the club to get fitter prior to enlisting in the army and soon discovered his passion for running and became a long serving member of Ilford AC in a variety of roles.

John Mackenzie, the club’s auditor, said the club was like a family to Alan.

“Alan was a selfless individual who always put other people first. The Club provided him with an alternative family which he loved dearly.

“Polite, smart and talkative with a penchant for brylcreem and talc, may he rest in peace after his rapid decline in health.”

Martin Clarke, Ilford AC race organiser, simply stated that without people such as Alan clubs like theirs would cease to exist.

“It’s characters like Alan that give me the confidence Ilford AC will continue to exist for ever.”