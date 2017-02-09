Iain Duncan Smith calls for public’s help for ‘in danger’ high street

Iain Duncan Smith fears the loss of a busy high street’s post office could spark a mass exodus of nearby businesses unless action is taken.

Speaking at a meeting to discuss the potential closure of the George Lane branch in South Woodford, the Woodford Green MP said he believed it plays a crucial role in the local economy.

“George Lane is in danger at the moment because if this post office goes and we start losing our business spaces here for flats then we’re going to lose a lot of the charm and attraction of our high street,” he told the Recorder.

“The important thing is that we keep footfall through the area high to keep our businesses busy, and I think the Post Office putting this branch up for closure sends entirely the wrong message.

“The last thing we want is for George Lane to become somewhere people are only passing through to get to the Tube when it has such charm itself.

“We need to protect it,” he declared. The former Conservative Party leader will now begin campaigning throughout South Woodford to get signatures for a petition calling upon the Post Office to protect the South Woodford branch.

Plans include setting up stalls in George Lane at weekends.