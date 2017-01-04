Search

Hundreds back petition to save shop at Ilford station amid Crossrail upgrade

17:11 04 January 2017

Jimmy Papi, 56 in his shop unit Kristi's Shoe Repair attached to Ilford Station, which he has owned for 20 years. He has now been given notice that he will have to close up by his landlord Greater Anglia.

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition to try to save a cobblers which has traded in Ilford Station for nearly 25 years.

Kristi’s Shoe Repair, run by Jimmy Papi, has not been offered retail space when the station is upgraded for Crossrail’s new Elizabeth line later this year.

But in just a few days, 489 people have signed a petition asking Transport for London (TfL) to rethink its decision.

The supporters have called the shop “part of Ilford’s DNA” , “always busy with customers” and a much required service that has a place in the station’s history.

One supporter who grew up in Ilford but now lives in Holland, even bring broken shoes over when he visits the UK to get them repaired at the shop, as he values the skill and workmanship.

Mr Papi, 58, from Brentwood, told the Recorder: “I have been a staple part of the community for the last 24 years. I will be devastated if I have to go.

“It would be most favourable if I could be offered a unit in the new station.”

The father-of-two named the shoe shop after his eldest daughter, Kristiana, as he opened it shortly after she was born.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all those who have signed the petition and welcome others signing up as well,” added Mr Papi

The petition urges residents to register and support the cause.

It states that Kristi’s is “not just a local business with a loyal customer base, but it is part of the Ilford community”.

The signatories welcome the upgrade of Ilford station and say it will be an improvement for residents, but believe that small businesses like Kristi’s should be embraced and not have to close.

Howard Smith, TfL’s operations director for the Elizabeth line, said: “Final designs for Ilford station improvements for the Elizabeth line were submitted to the council last year.

“We have been keeping Mr Papi updated on our plans and we will continue to let him know when suitable retail locations become available.”

To sign the petition visit change.org/p/save-kristi-s-shoe-repairs

