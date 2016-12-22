Search

Advanced search

Updated

Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

17:42 22 December 2016

Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

Archant

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

Comment

Drivers were planning to walk out on Christmas Eve over the dismissal of a driver for gross misconduct, but the RMT union cancelled the strike this afternoon.

Transport for London urged passengers to allow additional time for their journeys and seek alternative routes ahead of the strike.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line said: “This dispute concerns the dismissal of a Central line driver for gross misconduct following a serious breach of our safety procedures while operating a train.

“We carried out a full and fair disciplinary process which found that the driver failed to take the appropriate action having passed a red signal, potentially putting the safety of others at risk.”

The strike would’ve resulted in a reduced service between Liverpool Street and Epping/Hainult, and between Hainult and Woodford.

At the western end of the line, it would have seen all trains between West Ruislip and White City cancelled.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour walkout across the whole London Underground network is set to take place in the new year.

Members of the RMT and the TSSA will walk out from 6pm on Sunday, January 8 in a dispute over jobs.

The unions are embroiled in a long-running dispute over job losses among station staff and ticket office closures.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Neighbours rally round after thug’s armed rampage in Goodmayes

15:01 Ellena Cruse
Feroz Patel came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in Lynford Gardens. Picture Ken Mears.

Residents have rallied around a widowed grandad, 89, who was held hostage by an armed thug and had cash stolen.

Updated: Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

17:42 Sophie Morton
Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

Newbury Park student in semi-final for Miss England

15:57 Ellena Cruse
Nikita has reached the semi-finals for Miss England 2017.

A bio–chemistry student from Newbury Park hopes she has the special formula to win Miss England 2017.

Lord Jenkin tributes: A politician with few now in his mould

11:52 Ralph Blackburn
Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA

Present and past politicians from Redbridge have been paying tribute to Lord Jenkin of Roding, who died yesterday aged 90.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Residents attacked with noxious substance in ‘horrific linked’ burglaries across Ilford, Seven Kings and Goodmayes

Police are appealing to the public to help with their investigation. Picture Met Police.

‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

Mohammed Zubair Jamil (credit: Met Police)

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

Redbridge teenagers avoid jail for stabbing schoolboy in the face with broken bottle

A stock photo of a broken bottle, similar to that used by the teenagers in their attack,

Neighbours rally round after thug’s armed rampage in Goodmayes

Feroz Patel came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in Lynford Gardens. Picture Ken Mears.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now