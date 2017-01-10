A12 reopens after earlier fatal motorbike crash near Redbridge Roundabout

Police at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash on the A12 near to the Redbridge roundabout Archant

The A12 has now been reopened after a 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision near Redbridge Roundabout at 7am.

The incident occured in Studley Drive, at the junction the road shares with the A12 just before the roundabout.

The man collided with a van and, despite the work of paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed: “Police were called at 07.01am to reports of a collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Studley Drive, Redbridge.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended and found the rider unresponsive.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. They were not arrested and are assisting police with their enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101.