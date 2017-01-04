Google reveals Ilford’s most prevalent smell is... chicken

Ilford Town Centre. Archant

The prevailing scent in Ilford has been revealed, and apparently the town mainly smells like chicken.

That is according to Google, who list it as the most commonly searched “Ilford smells like...” phrase.

Other nearby towns do not count themselves as lucky, under the same method Walthamstow smells like vinegar while Plaistow apparently smells of body odour.

But the most obscure search result goes to Romford, which, according to the search engine, smells like the brown Hula Hoops.

Central London doesn’t get off lightly either, with Brixton apparently smelling like manure and Covent Garden like a condom.

There is also a slight chance that football fans skewed the results somewhat, with Tottenham, according to Google searches, smelling of defeat and despair.