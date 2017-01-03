Search

Advanced search

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Redbridge

12:30 03 January 2017

Discarded Christmas trees next to overflowing bins

Discarded Christmas trees next to overflowing bins

PA Wire/PA Images

As the festive season draws to a close, Redbridge Council will pick up trees between January 2 and 13.

Comment

There is no need to book a collection for it to be picked up, just make sure the tree has been cut into three or four pieces and leave it kerbside, alongside your rubbish on the day of your collection.

If you would like to drop it off at a garden waste collection site, there are three sites open every Saunday across the borough, from 10am to 4pm:

■ Wanstead Leisure Centre car park, Redbridge Lane West, Wanstead

■ Fullwell Cross car park, High Street, Barkingside

■ Cricklefields Athletics Ground car park, High Road, Ilford

Trees can also be dropped off at the ELWA refuse & recycling centre, Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, which is open every day between 7.30am to 5.45pm.

If you would like to drop it off at the centre, ensure you bring a current council tax bill or driving licence to show that you are a resident of Redbridge.

Keywords: Redbridge Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Eddie Frost: Tributes paid to Hainault Forest Golf Club’s former pro golfer

Yesterday, 18:31 Niall Joyce
Eddie Frost, right, with golfers at Hainault and his wife Hazel, far left

Family, friends and colleagues have been paying tribute to a well respected professional golfer who died yesterday.

Redbridge council leader calls on mayor’s office for Charlie Brown’s assurances

Yesterday, 15:54 Matthew Clemenson
Floral tributes left for the woman who was knocked down by a lorry while trying to cross the Southend Road at Charlie Brown's roundabout.

The leader of Redbridge council has written to London’s deputy mayor of transport to seek assurances long-awaited improvements at Charlie Brown’s roundabouts will go ahead.

Unveiled: The last of our Young Citizen Award 2016 finalists

Yesterday, 13:36 Matthew Clemenson
Young Citizen of the Year nominee Floriane Fidegnon

With the winner of this year’s Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award set to be crowned in March, we unveil the last of our inspirational finalists.

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Redbridge

Yesterday, 12:30 Rosaleen Fenton
Discarded Christmas trees next to overflowing bins

As the festive season draws to a close, Redbridge Council will pick up trees between January 2 and 13.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Drivers walk away from Goodmayes three-car collision with no injuries on New Year’s Day

Accident on High Road in Goodmayes (credit: Julian Salva/YouTube)

Updated: Police appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas morning

A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning.

Video: Reckless driver escapes police chase in Gants Hill by attempting to ram officers’ car

In a second incident dealt with by police on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old driver who was speeding on the A12 escaped serious injury thanks to the fact he was wearing a seatbelt.

Redbridge house prices boomed in 2016

House prices in Redbridge have seen an 14.4 per cent increase, taking prices to an average of £364,438. Picture: PA Images.

Redbridge council leader calls on mayor’s office for Charlie Brown’s assurances

Floral tributes left for the woman who was knocked down by a lorry while trying to cross the Southend Road at Charlie Brown's roundabout.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now