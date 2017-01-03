How to recycle your Christmas tree in Redbridge

Discarded Christmas trees next to overflowing bins PA Wire/PA Images

As the festive season draws to a close, Redbridge Council will pick up trees between January 2 and 13.

There is no need to book a collection for it to be picked up, just make sure the tree has been cut into three or four pieces and leave it kerbside, alongside your rubbish on the day of your collection.

If you would like to drop it off at a garden waste collection site, there are three sites open every Saunday across the borough, from 10am to 4pm:

■ Wanstead Leisure Centre car park, Redbridge Lane West, Wanstead

■ Fullwell Cross car park, High Street, Barkingside

■ Cricklefields Athletics Ground car park, High Road, Ilford

Trees can also be dropped off at the ELWA refuse & recycling centre, Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, which is open every day between 7.30am to 5.45pm.

If you would like to drop it off at the centre, ensure you bring a current council tax bill or driving licence to show that you are a resident of Redbridge.